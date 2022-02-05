Pokemon EON Ticket (Ruby/Sapphire GBA) – brochure and card

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The Pokemon EON Ticket, once scanned with a Nintendo e-Reader and connected with Ruby or Sapphire through a link cable, provides access to an exclusive in-game island where rare Pokemon can be captured.

This ticket can be used to travel to the Southern Island where LATIAS and LATIOS await. They also carry SOUL DEW which boost Special Attack and Special Defense. After defeating the Elite Four and the Pokemon League Champion, a ferry will be waiting in Lilycove City. This ticket can be traded with a friend using a GBA Link Cable by the Mystery Events option in the menu.

This is a simple video talking about this card and wanted to highlight the even more rare brochure that was given away in select stores back in the day. I do not actually scan this card in this video – maybe one day I will if I can find the time.

Let me know in the comments if you ever scanned this card, used it, traded it, and went to that island.