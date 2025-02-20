PLAYISM’s Metal Bringer gets release date

PLAYISM announced that Metal Bringer, the newest roguelite action game by Alphawing, will be released on Steam and PlayStation 5 on March 12, 2025.

Metal Bringer is the second game in the Bringer series, and this time, the setting is completely different—in this game, you fight in a sci-fi world with androids and giant robots in horde-based combat that’s even more satisfying than the last game all while enjoying an in-depth character customization system.

■ Highly Customizable Player Characters and Arms

Build and control android soldiers called “Labor”, or have them pilot giant machines called “Arms”. Each and every Labor and Arms you build is highly customizable. You can change the color and appearance of their features, or swap out parts to change their fighting styles.

■ Effortlessly Wipe Out Hordes of Enemies

Labor can be strengthened by installing different types of apps. App disks can be obtained by defeating enemies, but you lose all installed apps when you fall in battle.

However, by analyzing an app’s data at a shop, you can use it when you customize your next Labor, allowing you to perform better each run until you can freely trample all over your opponents with ease.

■ Obtain Enemy Arms Parts on the Go

Even the most powerful Arms will eventually wear down, but when that happens, you can use Arms parts left behind by the enemy.

What’s more, you can analyze the blueprints of powerful Arms parts over the course of the game, which unlocks various customization options. Find out what kind of gear suits you best to build the ideal mech.

■ Ray Tracing and Ever-Changing Music

This game uses the same retro art style as Samurai Bringer, and just like Samurai Bringer, it also implements a real time pixel art generating system, and will also feature the newest raytracing technology for beautifully lit environments.

The music too is made with the newest technology, as it is played in real time and changes according to how your fights are playing out.

About the New Demo

When we released the first Metal Bringer demo back in October 2024 for the Steam Next Fest, it received a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam. Ever since, we’ve improved and polished the demo based on user feedback, and this new demo has been overhauled to provide an even better experience.

Whether you’ve already played the old demo, or if this is your first time hearing of it, please give the new demo a try, and we hope you’ll enjoy it!

Note: As we will continue to improve the full game based on feedback received from the demo, demo progress will not be saved. Demo save data will not carry over to the full game.

■ Improved Tutorial

The tutorials have been expanded, and we’ve adjusted the timing of when tutorials are displayed relative to player progression, making it easier to understand the game’s system as you play. Gameplay tutorials can also be accessed at any time by opening the Control Guide from the pause menu.

■ Balancing Changes

We’ve adjusted various aspects of the gameplay such as the difficulty curve and the player character’s initial parameters, as well as optimized the lock-on systems and default input config. This should make the game easier to play from the get-go even with your character’s initially weak abilities.

■ UI Changes

We’ve changed the UI of the Labor and Arms assembly menu, making it possible for players to compare the specs of weapons and Arms Gear while assembling a new unit. We have also changed the on-screen map and indicators for easier viewing.

■ New Story Elements

The demo only contains a small part of the story, but we have added a large number of story elements to the demo, including conversations with enemy Labor and events that reveal more about the game’s world. We hope this will allow players to learn more about the world of Metal Bringer and have a more immersive experience.

■ Miscellaneous Changes

We’ve also made other small improvements to many aspects of the game, such as improving the shop system, adding the ability to withdraw D-Chips in the field, improving the map functionality, and adding new apps and OS tuning options. Please try out the demo to see what it has to offer!

■ Developer: ALPHAWING Inc.

■ Publisher: PLAYISM

■ Platform: Steam, PlayStation®5

■ Release Date: March 12, 2025

■ MSRP: $19.99

■ Genre: Roguelite Action

■ Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese