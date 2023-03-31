Pixel platformer The Adventures of Poppe now available on Switch

March 31, 2023
The Adventures of Poppe
RedDeer.Games launched a new pixel art platformer – The Adventures of Poppe. Game is available globally for Nintendo Switch console owners.

The Adventures of Poppe is a 2D game in retro style, in which the player takes on the role of Poppe – a tiny boy, exploring various locations and facing deadly and dangerous insects.

Along the way, the player’s task is to collect various items, that will allow him to progress to the next stages of the game. The player will also be able to help the characters he meets, which can return the favour and support the hero in certain situations.

In addition, the map is filled with boosters and upgrades, that will be helpful, and allow player to acquire new and useful skills.

An interesting addition to gameplay is the possibility of solving stages in many different ways – which will enhance the time spent with The Adventures of Poppe.

