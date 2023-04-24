Pirates Outlaws (XSX) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 24, 2023
XBOX One
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Ochaken no Heya
Pirates Outlaws
Contents
Item Reviewed

Pirates Outlaws (XSX) Review

Author
Positives

Gameplay loop is addicting and very “just one more run”-able
Tons to unlock including playable characters with unique stats, gameplay modes, and cards
No, seriously, there is a massive number of things to unlock. Like a lot a lot.

Negatives

Newcomers might initially be confused by the gameplay but can be easily learned with a trial run or two
There are so many things to unlock, players can be overwhelmed trying to keep track of it all
With so many things to unlock, it is a bit of a shame it takes a decent chunk of time to unlock anything

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

Copies the gameplay, ruleset, and rogue-based gameplay loop of Slay The Spire almost exactly just with a pirate-based presentation.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

The inspiration behind Pirates Outlaws is easily referenced to 2017’s Slay The Spire. Honestly, the only difference is that BlitWorks’ title is based around pirates, the sea, and swashbuckling instead of venturing through dank dungeon-like towers using magic against fantasy monsters.

Even though it is a direct Slay The Spire clone, I am okay with it because the challenging gameplay loop is just as fun and addicting as ever.

Pirates Outlaws is a roguelike deckbuilder based around strategy.  The player uses ammo points to execute actions from the cards that have been dealt.  Some cards, like a simple melee strike, will cost 0 ammo points but shooting a pistol will cost one. Then toss in reloading, some cards that consume 2-3 ammo points, blocking, status effects, bosses, venturing through random paths, resupplies at vendors along the way, fighting multiple targets at once, and you have yourself an addicting gameplay experience. This might sound confusing or complicated but I assure you it is simple fun that anyone can play. However, as a minor complain, I understood the ruleset almost immediately since I am familiar with Slay The Spire. Newcomers, however, might feel a little lost as the opening tutorial is somewhat lacking, leaving the player to test the waters through trial-and-error gameplay. At the same time, the gameplay will be understood by the end of the first non-tutorial run.

If there is one thing Pirate Outlaws does better than Slay The Spire, it is providing the player with tons of things to unlock and upgrade.  In fact, there are so many things to unlock and purchase, it can be intimidating and overwhelming.  Negatively, the player has very limited access to the wealth of content packed into this digital download as the game begins but only slowly starts to open with each passing hour.  The game keeps track of all your progress and awards the player with currency in which to unlock more characters, cards, and gameplay modes but the cost to unlock these extras often takes a lot of time and effort. I can’t imagine the number of hours required to unlock it all, probably hundreds.

The pirate presentation is steady and accurate throughout.  From the peglegs to planks to parrots, everything is visually based around a pirate’s life on sea. Even the soundtrack is yo-ho-ho-y but doesn’t become annoying after spending hours trying to clear that final run. 

If you enjoyed Slay The Spire, then there is no reason you will not like Pirates Outlaws.  Newcomers might be initially intimidated at and the vast amount of unlockables as it can be overwhelming, but it is all designed to keep you coming back for more with “one more run” addicting gameplay.   

Also Consider: Vagante

Also Check Out: Fight’n Rage

Don’t Forget About: Heroes of Hammerwatch

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
FeaturedReviewXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pirates Outlaws (XSX) Review
8.0
 
Akka Arrh (PS5) Review
7.0
 
Gunman Tales (XSX) Review with stream
9.0
Platforms
 
Moons of Darsalon
Moons of Darsalon is Cuphead meets Oddworld – now available
 
Recollection
Recollection (PC) Review
 
Hidden Through Time 2
Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic announced
 
Rusted Moss
MyGamer Visual Cast – Rusted Moss (PC)
 
feat
Kujlevka (PC Early Access) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
DangoDash GBC Standard

New GBC game Dango Dash now available

by SquallSnake on April 20, 2023
Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie development studio Rebusmind, announce that Dango Dash for the Nintendo GameBoy Color is available on physical cartridges and digital versions. Ever since an unknown calamity destroyed the world, people live on [...]
11
 
Gematombe

Competitive brick breaking puzzle game Gematombe coming soon to console

by SquallSnake on April 20, 2023
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, together with Indie developer Route 5 Games, has the pleasure in announcing the soon to be released action puzzle extravaganza, Gematombe. Releasing on Steam PC, Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums