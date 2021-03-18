Pile Up! Box by Box is Out Now on PC, consoles later

In a time when color left the box world and dreariness and coldness hit, only solidarity and teamwork can save the Boxlings from eternal shades of grey. Now, it is up to you! Become a Boxling to experience family-friendly co-op adventures and unfold mysteries while solving puzzles and quests as a team in your unique way! Explore a colorful world made entirely of cardboard together, as you visit the friendly citizens of sun-baked islands, amber forests, and vibrant caves!
PileUp! Box by Box ticks all the right boxes as a family-friendly cooperative 3D platformer! Jump up, slide down, play together and carry the load!
Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles and quests as a team and visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick-back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe? The development of Pile Up! Box by Box was supported by CNC and New Aquitaine.
Features:
- GO ON AN ADVENTURE Explore colorful cardboard worlds in this cute 3D platformer. Find your way through countless levels, uncover mysteries and bring joy to the cardboard inhabitants of these places.
- LOCAL MULTIPLAYER Play with your friends with up to 4 players! Drop-in and out at any time with dynamic challenge rescaling. Remote play via Steam is possible.
- A GAME FOR EVERYONE Anybody can play Pile Up! The chill-paced game has simple controls, no punishment for failure, and no time pressure. And remember that teammates can always help each other!
- TEAMWORK Cooperate to progress! It’s all about communication and organization. Share the tasks, synchronize your moves and carry each other to overcome the challenges.
- MINIGAME FRENZY Face your friends in frantic minigames and lead hilariously chaotic battles. For party game lovers!
- CREATIVITY IS KEY Think outside the box and solve the puzzles your own way. There is no unique solution, creativity is the key! The sky is the limit! Build stairs and structures with the boxes you collected.
- OPTIMIZE YOUR STRATEGIES Unlock the timer mode and test your skills at piling up boxes. Find the best strategy and the quickest way to progress through the worlds.