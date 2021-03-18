Pile Up! Box by Box is Out Now on PC, consoles later

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In a time when color left the box world and dreariness and coldness hit, only solidarity and teamwork can save the Boxlings from eternal shades of grey. Now, it is up to you! Become a Boxling to experience family-friendly co-op adventures and unfold mysteries while solving puzzles and quests as a team in your unique way! Explore a colorful world made entirely of cardboard together, as you visit the friendly citizens of sun-baked islands, amber forests, and vibrant caves!

PileUp! Box by Box ticks all the right boxes as a family-friendly cooperative 3D platformer! Jump up, slide down, play together and carry the load!

Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles and quests as a team and visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick-back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe? The development of Pile Up! Box by Box was supported by CNC and New Aquitaine.

Features: