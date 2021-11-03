Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s is a panty collecting adventure game about finding love

by SquallSnake on November 3, 2021
Pantsu Hunter Back to the 90s
Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s will be released on PlayStation 5 on November 10, 2021.

If you have a digital PS4 version on your account, you will have a -50% discount on the purchase of a digital PS5 version.

  Share a heart-to-heart talk, watch a movie together, take a bath, remove a computer virus, help a girl in a tough spot and – if you’re lucky – find the love of your life using the color and pattern of her panties. Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s is an adventure game with point-n-click elements (with a risk of swift loss) that tells the story about a guy looking for love renovated in a nostalgic 80s and 90s anime style.

Kenji Kojima, a young and able enthusiast, leaves his home province to attend university in the capital. Without the help of his parents, it’s difficult to live and study, so he begins learning different occupations until he eventually becomes a true handyman. However, academic qualifications aren’t his priority in life – it’s finding true love! Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. To his aid have come the most unexpected of all things: Panties! Kenji has learned how to identify a girl’s personality by her underwear and he’ll meet four girls on his way: a playful sweetheart, a pretty tomboy, a shy introvert and an icy beauty. Can he eventually find his true love?

Features:
– Nostalgic and unique 80s and 90s anime-like style
– Animated backgrounds and female character faces 
– Original soundtrack created with the help of an old synthesizer
– English voicing
– 18 panties for your collection
– A variety of unforeseeable endings. Be careful!
– 9 Extra Scenes disclosing the heroines’ past

