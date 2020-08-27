Open beta for action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer available now on PC

by squallsnake on August 27, 2020
PC
8
0
previous article
Puzzle platformer Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity now available on Steam
next article
Xbox One version of Giraffe and Annika now available alongside PS4 and Switch
Contents

JanduSoft S.L and Grimorio of Games have teamed up to bring you a sneak peak of their dead raising roguelike Sword of the Necromancer. While the full launch will happen later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, players will have a chance to play an early demo of its open beta starting today. Just go to the game’s Steam page between August 27th at 10pm CEST – August 30th at 12am.

In this demo, players will be able to go through the game’s first dungeon and face off against its first boss. Here you’ll learn the ins and outs of necromancy as you forge an undead army.

Sword of the Necromancer casts players in the role of Tama, a former rogue determined to resurrect her charge, the priestess Koko, who she swore to protect along her pilgrimage. This brings Tara to a legendary crypt that’s rumoured to hold the power to raise the dead.

It’s here where Tara obtains the sword of the necromancer, a cursed relic that can resurrect dead monsters… and  turn them into allies in the process. Every enemy you defeat can be transformed into a companion, so it’s up to you how to amass your beastly party. 

In addition to monsters to recruit, Tama can also fight using a large variety of weapons, ranging from swords to spears to bows. Nothing lasts forever though, as every time you die you lose all your gear of half of your level. Or you could maintain your gear at the expense of losing all of your level. The choice is yours! And if you’re really feeling adventurous, Tama can clone herself, allowing for a friend to jump in for some two-player local co-op.

“We’ve been a big fan of action roguelikes like Enter the Gungeon and The Binding of Isaac, so we wanted to make something that took what made these games great and add our own unique spin on it,” said Jose Antonio Andujar Clavell, CEO and founder of JanduSoft S.L. “And for us, we thought it would be cool if you could turn the very monsters that were just trying to kill you into weapons that could be unleashed against the opposition. We think this gives Sword of the Necromancer a lot of strategic depth, as you must decide which foes are worth the risk of fighting. Bite off more than you can chew and you’re a goner. But if you emerge victorious you’ll have amassed a major asset to your arsenal!”

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Samurai Shodown! 2 (Switch) Review
8.0
17
 
King of Fighters R-2 (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Norman’s Great Illusion (Xbox One) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Open beta for action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer available now on PC
 
Puzzle platformer Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity now available on Steam
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Battletoads 2020 (PC/X1)
 
Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming mid- Nov 2020
 
MythicOwl just released a connect-the-dot sim on Switch and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 

Free Xbox games for September 2020

by squallsnake on August 27, 2020
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in September for Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate subscribers. Tom Clancy’s The Division ($29.99): Available September 1 to 30 on Xbox One The Book of Unwritten Tales 2($19.99): Available September 16 to [...]
6
 

Become a tank mechanic with Tank Mechanic Simulator on Switch

by squallsnake on August 27, 2020
Tank Mechanic Simulator, a unique game about WWII tanks, is making its debut on the Nintendo Switch. The player becomes the owner of a tank museum who recovers damaged and abandoned tanks, in order to restore them to their former glory. The digital launch [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums