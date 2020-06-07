One Way Heroics Plus and Hakoniwa Plus both coming to Switch soon

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

About One Way Heroics:

A world controlled by darkness.

In game, the darkness constantly advances from the left side of the screen, swallowing up the map.

If you are swallowed by the darkness, it’s game over. You cannot turn back.

The screen will continue to scroll right even while shopping or fighting enemies. You must keep advancing and save the world. In One Way Heroics, if the player moves or attacks enemies will do the same. In essence, it is a rogue-like game.

To clear the game, you must defeat the Demon Lord, who will appear after a set time.

One round of play is around 30 minutes play time, and some parts of your legend carry over into the next round.

Starting off as a free PC game, then being released as One Way Heroics and One Way Heroics Plus the game became a cult classic. Now it has finally come to the Nintendo Switch!

About Hakoniwa Explorer Plus:

Shacked up in an empty house in the Firsttown suburbs, our hero has a thing for taking down monsters. Talk to the townspeople to expand your field of exploration and freely traverse the land as you like.

However you want to proceed, and however you want to take the monsters down is all up to you. Defeat the bosses awaiting you in each region and rack up the achievements for a little something special…

The roster of lethal monsters include such superstars as the pervy Rockit, who’ll melt the threads of your clothes in all the right places; and Dryad, who attacks by wrapping you up in her legs. Together with Sukumizu, your random guidance-dispensing partner in adventure, make your way through a variety of dungeons in this wiggly, peculiar pixel art 1/4-view world.