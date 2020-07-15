One Line Coloring is a connect-the-dots puzzler coming to Switch and PC in August

by squallsnake on July 15, 2020
PC
10
0
Contents

MythicOwl, an indie studio behind Hexologic, is back with another multiplatform puzzler, designed to challenge players with creative riddles and attract them with cheerful, stylised presentation. One Line Coloring is a modern take on a classic, dot-connecting drawing game and will be out August 21st on Steam, Nintendo Switch and both Android and iOS platforms.

Inspired by classic, pen-and-paper game of connecting dots, One Line Coloring gives players an impression of actually drawing the full object, line by line. Some objects are easily recognizable as our everyday items, others need to be completed to reveal their true form.

Each level offers a lined shape of an object, that players need to fill with colors by connecting different sections of the shape. Every model is handcrafted to showcase an abstract set of dots, that eventually come to life as impressive, colorful models. Each model is part of a bigger picture – a rich, detailed diorama that represents a continuous scene. The ultimate goal is to uncover all colorful shapes and complete every diorama.

One Line Coloring is a perfect game for everyone looking for a relaxing, yet challenging puzzle game. It utilises a well-known idea of revealing shapes by drawing the outline, only now it is upgraded with 3D presentation, cheerful visuals and relaxing music.

ONE LINE COLORING OFFERS:

  • Over 100 carefully designed models to uncover and collect
  • 6 unique themes to showcase completed models
  • Playful scenes presented as dioramas for players to create
  • Pastel, eye-catching visuals to relax our mind
  • Engaging dot connecting mechanics to spice up the gameplay
  • Fresh twist to a classic, dot-to-dot games
  • Creative puzzles easy for children, engaging for adults

  One Line Coloring will be released on Steam, Nintendo Switch and both Android/ iOS on August 21st. Price for all platforms: $6.99.

Comments
