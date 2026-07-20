New horror game Nightmare Shift arrives on console soon

Nightmare Shift, an independent psychological horror with cinematic-style narration and multiple endings, arrives on consoles soon. The title takes players to a mysterious motel where routine duties blend with nightmare and madness. Nightmare Shift launches on XBOX Series X|S on July 30, with the PlayStation 5 release set for August 13. The horror is also available on PC.

The game was created by independent studio Binary Lunar from Syria, whose credits also include the platformer AvoCuddle. Nightmare Shift first launched on PC in 2025 and currently holds a 72 percent positive rating on Steam. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for preparing and releasing the console versions.

Survive the Night Shift

Nightmare Shift is an independent psychological horror with cinematic narration and a story centered on night-shift workers at a motel. Players take on the role of Emma, whose everyday life grows increasingly unsettling. The main character feels she is being watched, which makes it difficult to distinguish between reality and a nightmare.

The story revolves around night shifts at a remote motel, where routine duties are carried out and unsettling guests are dealt with. Nightmare Shift is also full of eerie events that lead either toward the truth or toward paranoia. In terms of gameplay, the title is a walking simulator with puzzle-solving elements.

As the developers note, the title draws on films in the style of the 2018 Korean production „Door Lock”, among others. Completing the game takes anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours and offers different endings based on the player’s choices, boosting replayability.

Nightmare Shift – Key Features:

Face nightmare and madness Carry out routine duties at home and the motel Deal with unsettling guests Solve mysterious puzzles Experience multiple endings

Nightmare Shift launches on XBOX Series X|S on July 30, 2026, and arrives on PlayStation 5 on August 13, 2026. The standard console price is 11.99 USD/EUR or the equivalent in other currencies.