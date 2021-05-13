Okinawa Rush gets free demo on Steam

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Fasten your kimono, pull up a comfortable chair, and get ready to immerse yourself in the nostalgia of beating up the bad guys spending hours learning combos, and mastering each stage. After its successful 2017 Kickstarter conquered the hearts of fans, Okinawa Rush is finally here with a breathtakingly beautiful demo. Fight using swords, nunchakus, bo staffs, or simply with your fists, and battle through carefully crafted pixel-art environments. Take advantage of the fast, fluid combat system and combo, juggle and parry your way through hordes of enemies. Master the game, upload your high score, and reach the top of the scoreboard!

The game will launch on Steam, GOG, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PS4. Release date will be announced soon.

Okinawa Rush is a retro platformer with a focus on fighting, and a combat system inspired by fighting games like Street Fighter, and a beautifully nostalgic pixel-art art style reminiscent of old Amiga games.



A Ruthless army of ninjas known as the Black Mantis clan have come to Okinawa to loot, pillage, and kill anyone that gets in their way.Above all else, they are searching for the legendary training scroll of Hiro Yashima who has honed his martial skill to a supernatural level, summoning flame and sound to vanquish his foes.



Okinawa Rush is about intense, skillful gameplay – including “just frame” commands. It is also intuitive enough for someone completely new to games to be able to pick up and immediately get into the action.



Take on the role of the martial arts master Hiro, Meilin, or Shin as they face off in a desperate fight for their lives against the Black Mantis clan.



DOUBLE THE MAYHEM: Bring a friend and battle against ninjas, demons, and more in the 2-player local co-op mode of this action-adventure platformer set in a mystical, fantasy version of Okinawa.



The fast, fluid combat system, courtesy of the custom engine, brings with it many moves, combos, juggles, and an intuitive parrying system – easy to learn, hard to master.