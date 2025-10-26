Nuclear Gladiators 3000 (Switch) Review

Published by RedDeer.Games, Nuclear Gladiators 3000 is another survivors clone but this one is actually pretty good. Now available on Switch and Steam. There is a free demo on Switch too.

The overall gameplay remains the same as most survivor titles: auto shoot endless waves of enemies (circle strafe is your friend), grab the currency/XP, use these collectables to grow a little stronger, survive until you die and put your name on the leaderboard.

There is a slight gimmick that separates Nuclear Gladiators 3000 from others – the setting. Drawing subtle inspiration from Smash T.V., you are basically on a glorified game show, put on stage for entertainment purposes. It isn’t as gaudy as Smash T.V. but the difference is appreciated because you are not killing waves of the stereotypical undead.

The other gimmick comes from the wealth of unlockables. Not only are there tons of things to unlock and upgrade, the “sponsorship” mechanic comes into play by playing well to gain more support. How do you play well? By stringing together consistent kills, the combo meter grows and rewards bigger payouts. In summary, it is simply an excuse to kill more things faster, but this is what makes the experience more entertaining. There are different playable characters too, each with their own pros and cons. Point being, all the replay value you can expect from a survivors game is here.

If you are enjoying the survivors clone fad, there is no reason Nuclear Gladiators 3000 won’t provide a quality sense of satisfaction. It isn’t perfect, like how the pop-up leveling up text blocks your view of the play field which can easily cause frustrating damage, or how the game’s default audio settings are set way too high, but overall, it is a quality, mindless action game worth its asking price.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.