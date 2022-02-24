No Gravity Games releases REKT! on Playstation

by SquallSnake on February 24, 2022
REKT! is a stunt, driving game inspired by the eternal classics like Rush and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series. In quick gameplay sessions, you will complete various challenges to unlock cars, arenas, and customizations. The game features a physics model that makes performing tricks incredibly smooth and easy. Don’t get too comfortable though – it’s easy to learn but hard to master.

You can check out our coverage of the PC version of REKT here, and the Xbox version here.

This game is all about action and perfecting your skills. The online scoreboard lets you compare your high score with other players all around the world and the practice mode helps you to dial your game up to 11.

REKT! features 4-player local co-op that lets you style on your friends or #GETREKT in 4 different game modes:

SCORE – where you challenge your competitors to get the highest score.
VIRUS – where you spread the infection by crashing into other players or have to avoid being infected – last car standing wins!
CHECKPOINT – where the first car to the checkpoint gets a point, and the first one with 5 points wins.
CAPTURE THE CROWN – where you have to defend the crown for 90 seconds to reign supreme.

