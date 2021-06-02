REKT! High Octane Stunts (Xbox One) Review with stream

Full Review

Selling well over 100,000 downloads on Switch and PC, REKT! High Octant Stunts is now available on Xbox One. If you missed this No Gravity Games release on these other platforms, this Xbox One version is exactly the same only with Achievements – which is a good thing.

To make an easy comparison, REKT basically takes the Tony Hawk high scoring trick mechanic but mixes it with Micro Machine-style vehicles. Starting with a single car, the player is given 60 seconds to score as many points as possibly by performing tricks, grinding, and drifting. Scoring more points earns a higher rank on the online leaderboards whereas completing challenges unlocks new vehicles, stages, and upgrades. With dozens of vehicles to unlock and challenges that constantly refresh, this is sort of the ultimate game to play for 3-5 minutes a day.

There are a few things that make REKT so great. First is the loose physics-based approach to jumps, tricks, and scoring. Rotating and flipping is assigned to the right analog stick and is always fun. Since each vehicle has fast acceleration, action is always pedal to the metal and jumps are always huge. Second, the player is constantly unlocking new things, earning more points on the leaderboard, or upgrading something. Dangling the carrot in front of players makes it easy to keep coming back for more even though each match is little more than a 60 second burst of gameplay. The final reason why REKT should be on your radar is the low cost. For around five bucks, there is a lot of game here. The neon visuals and detailed online leaderboards are also have high appeal.

REKT sold well on Switch and rightfully so. Although it is easy to overlook on the crowded eShop and other digital marketplaces, this is the perfect low cost game that can keep you entertained for a while; there is even a fleshed out local multiplayer mode for added value! Sure the wonky physics take some time getting used too but that is half the fun – ridiculous jumps amplified by big scores and tons of new things to earn.

