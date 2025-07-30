NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound now available

From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous , NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed (now KOEI TECMO GAMES) NINJA GAIDEN series from the classic era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure.

Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father’s will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu’s absence.



Old school gameplay with a brand-new polish

Combining old-school feeling with modern precision, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound retains the pick-up-and-play action of the classic titles, while introducing new layers of depth.

Alongside the new protagonist, Kenji Mozu, is the skilled assassin Kumori. Take control of these two powerful ninjas simultaneously and unravel their interconnected stories.



A spectacular pixel art showdown

Step into a reimagined version of the classic NINJA GAIDEN universe, brought to life through stunning, meticulously crafted visuals. Every enemy, from the iconic Black Spider Clan to newly designed fiends, is recreated with a level of detail that was once impossible.

Features

A brand-new side-scrolling entry to the NINJA GAIDEN series

Dive into an untold chapter of the NINJA GAIDEN saga

Release Date: July 31th, 2025

Platforms:

Steam

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4/5

Xbox Series S|X / Xbox One