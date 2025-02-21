New shoot’em up Nitro Express announced by PLAYISM

Welcome to Nitro City, Tokyo Special Administrative Region! The metropolis of Tokyo is a bit different from what we know, but the streets are just as nostalgic, or, depending on where you’re from, they’re just as good as the place you’ve always wanted to visit.

Autonomous drones, affectionately called “Companions”, have been integrated into daily life, but in cop terms, they’re referred to as “Atypical Vehicles”.

When they pose a significant threat to society, it’s time for the Atypical Vehicle Disposal Squad (AVDS)—a special unit of the Nitro City police force—to commence their mission to destroy all rogue vehicles!

■ Shoot ‘Em Up!

Good news: you can bring as much ammo as you want… and that includes grenades!

After just a little bit of cooldown, the lightning bolt of destruction will return to your hands. Ah, how wonderful! Just like magic!

■ Gadgets and Gizmos

Tired of traditional grenades? Why not try out the EMP, damage-dealing radio-controlled drones, auto-firing turrets, flamethrowers, anti-tank missiles, and more? There’s sure to be at least one out of the 12 different cool gadgets that’ll catch your eye.

■ Understand Your Guns

By assuming a more stable shooting position, your bullets will hit targets more accurately and deal more damage.

You can shoot some guns like SMGs while walking without caring about that, since they’re for close-range anyway, but the bigger the gun, the more it’s affected by your positioning. Stand still and aim carefully to use them properly.

■ Large Armored Targets

Oh no! We’re under attack by tanks and helicopters! Whatever can we do~?!

Rifles and SMGs don’t do much to armored targets. You could totally stick with them and show them your perseverance, but you could hit them harder where it hurts with more powerful firearms and gadgets.

■ Radio Comms

Story dialogue in stages are all contained in the police radio comms, which can be accessed at any time and are completely optional. Which means you can ignore them completely if you want.

Great for multiple playthroughs, or for people who think the story sections of video games are basically the same as the instruction manual of an electric toothbrush.

■ Developer: Grayfax Software

■ Publisher: PLAYISM

■ Genre: 2D Side-View Gun Action

■ Platform: Steam

■ Release Date: Spring 2025

■ MSRP: TBD

■ Rating: TBD

■ Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese