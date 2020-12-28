NES Omnibus Vol. 1 by Brett Weiss now available

by SquallSnake on December 28, 2020
13
0
Every Game for the NES from A to L is covered in NES Omnibus Vol. 1.

This massive hardcover book includes:

  • 350+ games described and reviewed
  • History and nostalgic stories from industry pros and personalities
  • 2,200+ full-color photos and 424 pages
  • Foreword by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg

For comparison, we covered Brett’s SNES Omnibus books as well. Check those out here.

