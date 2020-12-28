NES Omnibus Vol. 1 by Brett Weiss now available

Every Game for the NES from A to L is covered in NES Omnibus Vol. 1.
This massive hardcover book includes:
- 350+ games described and reviewed
- History and nostalgic stories from industry pros and personalities
- 2,200+ full-color photos and 424 pages
- Foreword by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg
For comparison, we covered Brett’s SNES Omnibus books as well. Check those out here.
