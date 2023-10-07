NACON set to launch Revolution 5 Pro Playstation controller

NACON’s teams have spent years developing their sixth Pro controller, working closely with professional gamers such as Mister Crimson, one of the best versus-fighting players in the world. Every feature of this unique controller has been designed to meet the needs and enhance the performance of the most demanding players. For those eager to try it as soon as possible, it can be pre-ordered on nacongaming.com.

The new video offers a glimpse of the latest technologies that make the REVOLUTION 5 PRO an essential controller for competitive players.



Asymmetrical sticks : optimal handling and distinct ergonomics

: optimal handling and distinct ergonomics Over 10h battery life : for long, wireless gaming sessions without the need to recharge

: for long, wireless gaming sessions without the need to recharge Play in wired mode with a detachable 3m cable, or wireless with optimized latency thanks to RF technology.

with a detachable 3m cable, or thanks to RF technology. Enhanced precision and durability for joysticks and triggers thanks to Hall Effect technology, reducing “joystick drift” (compared with previous Revolution controllers)

for joysticks and triggers thanks to Hall Effect technology, reducing “joystick drift” (compared with previous Revolution controllers) Trigger Blocker : adapt to any in-game situation by customizing the trigger amplitude

: adapt to any in-game situation by customizing the trigger amplitude Customisation app (for PC/Mac, coming soon to mobile): offering more freedom to make your controller unique and adapted to the way you play

(for PC/Mac, coming soon to mobile): offering more freedom to make your controller unique and adapted to the way you play Comprehensive customization : 4 customizable profiles per platform, 3 sets of weights, 3 stick sizes, 3 sets of stick heads, and no fewer than 60 customization options

: 4 customizable profiles per platform, 3 sets of weights, 3 stick sizes, 3 sets of stick heads, and no fewer than 60 customization options Ergonomic shortcuts : choose the action assignment using the buttons on the back of the controller

: choose the action assignment using the buttons on the back of the controller Bluetooth game audio : when connected to your console, instantly switch between console sound and Bluetooth® stereo headphones

: when connected to your console, instantly switch between console sound and Bluetooth® stereo headphones Premium materials for improved comfort and handling



On top of all that, the REVOLUTION 5 PRO is compatible with PS5TM/PS4TM/PC* and comes with a storage case.



Visit https://www.nacongaming.com/en-US/ to discover all the technical details about the REVOLUTION 5 PRO and pre-order it exclusively.