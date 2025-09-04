N64 games that SHOULD have had TRANSFER PAK support

Articles Featured Gameboy Color GB Classic N64
0 80 Views
Transfer Pak Potential wishlist Part1 banner

The Transfer Pak was this device that attached to the back of an N64 controller and allowed Gameboy cartridges to link with N64 games.

The Transfer Pak was mostly used for Pokemon Stadium, allowing players to import their Gameboy Pokemon into the console title, but there were over a dozen other games that also made use of this communication feature.

You can learn all about the N64 Transfer Pak with my dedicated playlist here.

In my opinion, the Transfer Pak was under utilized especially since so many games were released on both Nintendo’s handheld and home console.

Here are over a dozen titles that I think should have made use of the Transfer Pak and what those features could have been. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

UBOAT (XSX) Review | MyGamer

UBOAT (XSX) Review

Sep 3, 2025 157 Views
Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

Space Adventure Cobra: Awakening (XSX) Review

Sep 1, 2025 217 Views
Sengoku Dynasty (XSX) Review | MyGamer

Sengoku Dynasty (XSX) Review

Aug 29, 2025 429 Views
GC-to-GBA Road Trip Arcade Edition

GC-to-GBA Link – Road Trip Arcade Edition

Aug 28, 2025 558 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums