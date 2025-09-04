N64 games that SHOULD have had TRANSFER PAK support

The Transfer Pak was this device that attached to the back of an N64 controller and allowed Gameboy cartridges to link with N64 games.

The Transfer Pak was mostly used for Pokemon Stadium, allowing players to import their Gameboy Pokemon into the console title, but there were over a dozen other games that also made use of this communication feature.

You can learn all about the N64 Transfer Pak with my dedicated playlist here .

In my opinion, the Transfer Pak was under utilized especially since so many games were released on both Nintendo’s handheld and home console.

Here are over a dozen titles that I think should have made use of the Transfer Pak and what those features could have been. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.