MyGamer Visual Cast – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PC)

This week, Gillman and I play some Mortal Kombat 11 because he bought the super mega ultra version on sale for like 20 bucks or something. So we talk about the MK series, how I am impressed by the detailed story, and the MK movie that was on HBO earlier this year.
