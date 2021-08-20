MyGamer Visual Cast – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PC)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 20, 2021
PC
3
0
previous article
RedDeerGames sale on Switch eShop - games as low as $0.09!
next article
Arietta of Spirits (PC) - Review
mk11 rain mortal kombat 11 rain
Contents

This week, Gillman and I play some Mortal Kombat 11 because he bought the super mega ultra version on sale for like 20 bucks or something. So we talk about the MK series, how I am impressed by the detailed story, and the MK movie that was on HBO earlier this year.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Fighting, PC, Videocasts
FightingPCvideocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Arietta of Spirits (PC) – Review
8.0
18
 
Trigger Witch (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Fantastic Night Dreams Cotton Reboot (PS4) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Arietta of Spirits
Arietta of Spirits (PC) – Review
 
mk11 rain mortal kombat 11 rain
MyGamer Visual Cast – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PC)
 
Away scaled
Here is when AWAY: The Survival Series will be released
 
fifa22
FIFA 22 Preview
 
BIOTA
2D Metroidvania B.I.O.T.A. gets news trailer
View All
Latest News
      
 
Away scaled

Here is when AWAY: The Survival Series will be released

by SquallSnake on August 19, 2021
Breaking Walls announced that its nature documentary-inspired narrative adventure about the life of a sugar glider, AWAY: The Survival Series, will launch digitally on September 28th for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and physically on October 1st. [...]
8
 
Struggling scaled

Physics-based co-op platformer Struggling gets Sept 2021 release date on Xbox/PS4

by SquallSnake on August 19, 2021
Frontier Foundry announced Struggling, developed by the Montreal-based studio Chasing Rats Games, will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 8. Struggling is the physics-based co-op platformer where up to two players control the arms of our [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums