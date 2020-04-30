MyGamer Visual Cast: Attack of the Evil Poop

by squallsnake on April 30, 2020
PC
Attack of the Evil Poop is a real PC Steam game. During our stream, we are dumbfounded. A total loss for words. But we slowly realize this is basically a lightgun, whack-a-mole shooter that honestly isn’t as bad as you would assume.

Enjoy this absurd stream.

