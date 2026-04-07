2D puzzle platformer Ninjora Echoes has you controlling shadow clones

Ratalaika Games & BUG-Studio announced that Ninjora Echoes will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

Take control of Hiko, a young ninja, and his shadow doubles as you solve puzzles, defeat enemies, and save your village from the sinister monk Doku.

In a distant bamboo village lies the Stone of Life — a source of strength and harmony. When the evil monk Doku steals it, young ninja Hiko sets out on a perilous journey to retrieve the stolen relic and restore peace.

Ninjora Echoes is a 2D platformer built around the unique mechanic of creating and controlling shadow clones. You won’t just jump and fight — you’ll need to plan every move strategically. Your clones can press switches, hold levers, and distract enemies, opening up clever new ways to overcome each challenge.

Hiko’s ability to transfer his soul into any of his clones lets you coordinate multiple characters at once, solving intricate puzzles where every shadow plays a vital role. Use your clones to build vertical towers, reach hidden platforms, and outsmart deadly traps.

Combat combines precision and tactics — throw shurikens, strike in close combat, and master ninja skills to defeat enemies. Each level is a test of skill and strategy, leading up to epic boss battles — including the final showdown with Doku himself.

Unleash the power of the shadows, test your reflexes and wits, and reclaim the Stone of Life to save your village!

Features:

Create and control shadow clones with soul transfer mechanics.

A deep mix of platforming, puzzles, and fast-paced combat.

Helpful companions: Pochi the wise dog and Frogus the upgrade merchant.

Epic boss battles, including the final fight against Doku.

The game will be priced at $5.99 / €5.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 10-Apr-2026 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Steam