Urban survival co-op game coming soon to PC, Xbox and PS later

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Good Luck

On April 8, Good Luck, a physics-based urban survival game, will debut on PC. In this crazy platformer, your goal is to reach a meeting, but the city is filled with absurd traps and unusual hazards at every turn. Good Luck features single-player and online co-op modes for up to 5 players. The game will later arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

It was developed by the independent Turkish studio Happybara Games, with Ultimate Games S.A. as the publisher for PC and consoles.

Survive the Urban Jungle!

Good Luck is a third-person arcade platformer. Filled with lighthearted humor, the game’s objective is to reach your meeting by navigating streets, jumping, and climbing. The city is having a bad day, and if something can go wrong, it will.

Players can expect absurd traps, unexpected threats, and high-stakes situations where no mistakes are allowed. In Good Luck, even a banana peel, trash can, or streetlight can be deadly.

Total Chaos and Crazy Co-Op

The game stands out for its unpredictable physics-based chaos and lack of checkpoints, offering single-player and up to 5-player online co-op modes.

The creators at Happybara Games say Good Luck uniquely blends urban survival with mechanics typical of the “rage game” subgenre. It shines in co-op, where chaos and frustration mix with epic plays.

Good Luck – Key Features:

  • Make it to the meeting;
  • Survive the urban jungle;
  • Don’t count on checkpoints;
  • Battle chaotic physics;
  • Play solo or with friends (up to 5 players online).

The PC (Steam) release date for Good Luck is April 8, 2026. The game will also launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles later.

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