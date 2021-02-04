Mutropolis is a newly released PC title set in the year 5000

by SquallSnake on February 4, 2021
In the year 5000, geeky archeologist Henry Dijon and his team travel to Earth to learn about their distant ancestors. Their excavation of the abandoned planet will uncover ancient twenty-first century graffiti, mummified remains, enigmatic relics, and the dead Emogese language, but it’s the search for a long-lost city – the legendary Mutropolis – that awakens an evil force that has been lying in wait for thousands of years.

Join Henry on a quest to learn the truth about Mutropolis . . . and while you’re at it, try not to anger the gods. You’ve been warned.

Mutropolis is the first game from Pirita Studio, the creative indie couple Beatriz Gascón and Juan Pablo González, based in Madrid, Spain. Application Systems is the co-developer and the game’s worldwide publisher.

KEY FEATURES

  • 50+ hand-drawn scenes, crammed with cute, weird characters.
  • Full voiceover in English, plus text localizations in Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Korean and Japanese.
  • Archaeological puzzles with a sci-fi twist.
  • TONS OF LOVE!
Adventure, News, PC
AdventureNews
Mutropolis is a newly released PC title set in the year 5000
 
