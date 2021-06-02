Murder mystery Overboard! now available on Switch, PC, and iOS

by SquallSnake on June 2, 2021
PC
14
0
previous article
NeoGeo Pocket Color - SHOCK 'n' ROCK - does it work?
next article
Vampire open world survival V Rising trailer here
Contents

80 Days meets Agatha Christie with a wicked twist in inkle’s new narrative game Overboard! — available right now for Nintendo Switch, PC, and iPhone/iPad. (Surprise!)

In this murder mystery, you’re the one whodunnit. Now you have eight hours to cover your tracks and get away with murder. The only question is, who’s going to take the fall?

Get Away with Murder
It’s 1935. Actress Veronica Villensey, en route to America, has thrown her wealthy husband overboard. All she has to do now is pin the blame on one of her five fellow passengers. But that’s easier said than done when each would-be suspect has their own ideas about what happened, and can move freely around the ship in response to your choices.

Anyone could be a witness. Anyone could be the next victim. And convincing the authorities that Malcolm died by suicide won’t be enough — cash-strapped Veronica can only collect the life insurance money if someone gets the blame. Designed for multiple playthroughs with an enormous amount of variety and consequence, Overboard! is a narrative puzzle you’ll want to keep exploring until you’ve executed the perfect crime.

A Game No One Saw Coming
Today’s surprise release was first conceived in January 2021 as a fast, fun project to cheer up inkle’s UK-based team as they entered yet another COVID-19 lockdown. Overboard! is the award-winning narrative studio’s first day 1 release on Nintendo Switch and their first iOS release since the conclusion of Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! in 2016.

Pricing

  • Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG: $14.99 / £11.39 (or equivalent), with a 15% launch discount through June 9
  • App Store: $5.99 / £5.99 (or equivalent)
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
100%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Mobile, News, PC, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
REKT! High Octane Stunts (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
9
 
Incredible Mandy (PS4) Review with stream
7.0
 
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (PC) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Vampire open world survival V Rising trailer here
 
Murder mystery Overboard! now available on Switch, PC, and iOS
 
First look at PERISH, a hellish 4-player online co-op shooter
 
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a new action-adventure multiplayer 3D platformer on PC
 
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Vampire open world survival V Rising trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 2, 2021
Stunlock Studios have published a Dev Update Q&A, for their open-world vampire survival game, V Rising, coming to PC on Steam with the Beta planned later this year. While the Beta version is coming soon, excited fans have wasted no time sending in [...]
7
 

Murder mystery Overboard! now available on Switch, PC, and iOS

by SquallSnake on June 2, 2021
80 Days meets Agatha Christie with a wicked twist in inkle’s new narrative game Overboard! — available right now for Nintendo Switch, PC, and iPhone/iPad. (Surprise!) In this murder mystery, you’re the one whodunnit. Now you have eight [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums