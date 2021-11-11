Multiplayer social deduction game Killer in the Cabin now in Steam Early Access

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 11, 2021
PC
9
0
Killer in the Cabin
Contents

Independent developer Games People Play today announced their brand new multiplayer deduction and survival game, Killer in the Cabin, is out now on Steam via Early Access. The developers (who will be playing the game this weekend!) are planning to release the full game early next year. 

In Killer in the Cabin, play as a member of a group of survivors from a bus crash in the desolate Norwegian mountains, where in order to survive you must work together to gather supplies, discover shelter and share food as you wait for help to arrive. Stick together and you’ll make it out alive, but danger looms: there’s a hidden killer in the group, working to sabotage all survival efforts and eliminate the party, one by one. 

If allocated as the killer, use the sandbox environment to get creative as you terminate your fellow survivors. Blunt violence is seldom a good idea, rather stay stealthy to avoid attention and detection. Poison the food, sabotage the survival efforts, strangle someone in their sleep or use your surroundings to pull off a deceptive hit. When the party begins to suspect who the killer is, they can vote and kill the elected suspect, whether they are guilty of the crimes or not.

With 15 minute long game sessions and multiplayer play with up to 8 players, Killer in the Cabin puts players’ communication, deception and truth-telling skills to the ultimate test. Crafty killer or innocent survivor? The voice is the most powerful tool in Killer in the Cabin, as nothing is ever more suspicious as a quiet murderer. Playing Killer in the Cabin requires a microphone, as it is critical to the core social interaction gameplay experience.

News, PC
NewsPC
,
