Mulitplayer party game A Gummy’s Life launching on PS and Xbox later this year

Indie game studio EP Games announced its candy themed multiplayer party game A Gummy’s Life will be launching on PlayStation and Xbox later this year. Initially launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2018, A Gummy’s Life is a local & online party multiplayer that will bring its candy-coated physics-based fights to new consoles with new hilarious maps, new unlockable gummies and the addition of cosmetics. Choose your favorite gummy, customize it to your taste and use your sweet moves to reign supreme!

A Gummy’s Life is a candy-coated, physics-based, battle-royale bonanza that can be played online or locally. Pick ‘n mix from a wide selection of gummies: Gummy Bear, Cola Bottle, Fried Egg, Shark and many more, each with varying stats to best match your play style. Choose your preferred flavour and jump into the hilarious wacky battles with friends and family. It’s winner takes all, and that includes all the new gummies you’ll unlock along the way. In this easy to play, hard to master party game, either button bash your way to victory or land a strategic strike to take your opponents out. And remember: the only thing that tastes as good as victory is rubbing it in your opponent’s face with some tasty taunts. Be careful though, it may whip them up into a fruit loop frenzy!



There are tons of levels with various game styles and mechanics to prove your worth: Hot Potato, King of the Hill, Team Deathmatch and the endlessly fun Free-for-all mode. You’ll find something new in each level with each one requiring a different way to be played. Land smashing hits and teeth cracking throws in fights that are different every time and leave a lasting taste in your mouth. Challenge up to 8 players online or have local multiplayer brawls with your friends, but there can only be one champion so show everyone who rules the candy dish.



“We’re so excited to bring A Gummy’s Life to a wider audience this year with its launch on PlayStation and Xbox, current and next-gen consoles. This game is made to be played with friends and family and will bring out the smiles to all who play it,” said Daniel Barba, CEO of EP Games. “The only thing sweeter than gummies is winning at A Gummy’s Life!”