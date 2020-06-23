More NGPC games coming to Switch eShop

by squallsnake on June 23, 2020
Switch
SNK has announced that NEOGEO POCKET COLOR classics KING OF FIGHTERS R-2 and SAMURAI SHODOWN!2 will be released later this summer as part of the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION on Nintendo Switch. The titles will look and play exactly as they did when they originally launched for the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR in 1999. Friends will have the chance to duke it out with a single copy of each game and change the exterior designs of their virtual handhelds whenever they see fit.

NEOGEO POCKET COLOR classic SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS is now available on Nintendo Switch and debuted the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION. More unannounced SNK classics are slated to launch on the platform soon.

KING OF FIGHTERS R-2

Take the popular hit fighting game THE KING OF FIGHTERS wherever you go!

Create a team of three fighters and aim for the top!

■ 23 fighters in total, including hidden characters! Of course, the game is also in color, bringing these characters into sharper, more vivid definition!
■ Edit a fighter in Making Mode for an extra spin on the game! *Not available during DC data transfer
■ Take on a friend in either Tabletop Mode or Handheld Mode. Find out who is worthy of the KOF throne!

Genre: Versus Fighting Game
Platform: Nintendo Switch (Download)
Release Date: This Summer
Price: $7.99
Players: 1 to 2 players
ESRB: Everyone 10+

SAMURAI SHODOWN!2

HAOHMARU, TACHIBANA UKYO, NAKORURU, and many other fan favorites dive straight into 16-bit battles!

Customize your character and take down the big baddie!

■ Each character has two playstyles (slash and burst), so pick which one you feel comfortable with!
■ Completing certain requirements nets you special cards that can power up your characters!
■ Find out who has the true Samurai Spirit by taking on a friend in either Tabletop Mode or Handheld Mode!
*Though this game is now individually priced, it was originally released as a free pre-order bonus for SAMURAI SHODOWN on the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to check if you already have the game before purchasing.

Genre: Versus Fighting Game
Platform: Nintendo Switch (Download)
Release Date: This Summer
Price: $7.99
Players: 1 to 2 players
ESRB: Everyone

