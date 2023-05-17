Mommy’s Best Games reviving retro arcade racer Bumpy Grumpy

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games (MBG) is proud to announce they have reached an agreement with Occidental Designs (OD) to purchase the entire back catalog of classic video game IP from the arcade developer and manufacturer.

Bumpy Grumpy, the obscure cult classic arcade racer released by Occidental Designs in 1983, is the first classic title to be ported by Mommy’s Best Games.

MBG President Nathan Fouts said “I was hooked ever since I played Bumpy Grumpy in a smoky Pizza Hut in St Louis, on a school field trip to see the Arch. The controls were perfect, the speed intense, and the collision didn’t feel cheap like other games at the time. I knew we had to bring it back.”

Mommy’s Best Games is bringing Bumpy Grumpy first to PC, with other consoles to be announced.

Key Features