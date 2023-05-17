Mommy’s Best Games reviving retro arcade racer Bumpy Grumpy

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 17, 2023
PC
3
0
previous article
Roots of Pacha (PC) Review
next article
Flame-wielding platformer Nocturnal coming to consoles in June
Bumpy Grumpy
Contents

Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games (MBG) is proud to announce they have reached an agreement with Occidental Designs (OD) to purchase the entire back catalog of classic video game IP from the arcade developer and manufacturer.

Bumpy Grumpy, the obscure cult classic arcade racer released by Occidental Designs in 1983, is the first classic title to be ported by Mommy’s Best Games. 

MBG President Nathan Fouts said “I was hooked ever since I played Bumpy Grumpy in a smoky Pizza Hut in St Louis, on a school field trip to see the Arch. The controls were perfect, the speed intense, and the collision didn’t feel cheap like other games at the time. I knew we had to bring it back.” 

Mommy’s Best Games is bringing Bumpy Grumpy first to PC, with other consoles to be announced.

Key Features

  • Arcade perfect controls.
  • Evade wacky drivers like Tail Gator, Speed Demon, and Sundae Driver.
  • Grab powerups like the Chain Mace, Spike Plow, and Turbo Gas!
  • Collect letters and spell “BUMPY” for an extra bit of pep!
  • 12 unique areas, each with their own crazy enemy driver!
  • 3 Different endings: Make sure to find your lost papers for the best ending!
  • Global Leaderboards: Go for the high score and show everyone online!
  • Optional widescreen mode has been added to this exclusive version!
  • MAME ready: Controls already mapped, drop it into your arcade cabinet tonight!
  • The original bezel, marquee, and side cabinet artwork. 
  • Modern accessibility options: change the gameplay speed, lives, and scoring.
  • Optional CRT effect for classic arcade visuals
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
Mommy's Best GamesNewsPC
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Roots of Pacha (PC) Review
8.0
6
 
Moons of Darsalon (PC) Review
6.0
 
Secret Agent: Cold War Espionage (XSX) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Bumpy Grumpy
Mommy’s Best Games reviving retro arcade racer Bumpy Grumpy
 
Roots of Pacha
Roots of Pacha (PC) Review
 
Uragun FI
Roguelite Mech Shooter Uragun now available on Steam
 
Moons of Darsalon
Moons of Darsalon (PC) Review
 
Murtop
Murtop is a new Dig Dug meets Bomberman arcade game by Flynn’s Arcade
View All
Latest News
      
 
Nocturnal

Flame-wielding platformer Nocturnal coming to consoles in June

by SquallSnake on May 17, 2023
Indie developer Sunnyside Games in partnership with Dear Villagers revealed that their flame-wielding platformer Nocturnal is coming to Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on June 7th for $19.99, and PC for for $16.99. Nocturnal is an action [...]
 
Bumpy Grumpy

Mommy’s Best Games reviving retro arcade racer Bumpy Grumpy

by SquallSnake on May 17, 2023
Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games (MBG) is proud to announce they have reached an agreement with Occidental Designs (OD) to purchase the entire back catalog of classic video game IP from the arcade developer and manufacturer. Bumpy Grumpy, the [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums