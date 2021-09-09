Pretty Girls Panic! (PS4) Review

Full Review

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Pretty Girls Panic! is one of those single screen reaction based games where you control a cursor and need to fill in the picture by making enclosed boxes without colliding with enemies. If you succeed, you are rewarded with a picture of an anime babe in a swim suit. If you grew up in the 90s and played JezzBall, you will know exactly what this game is, only with less balls and more female anime ladies.

Instead of avoiding bouncing balls like in JezzBall, players will need to avoid jellyfish, starfish, and other sea creatures, furthering the beach theme. There is a biased curve when trying to fill in the screen with your lines as the sea creature opponents hunt you down with unfair judgement. When playing against bouncing balls, the player can anticipate trajectory and plan accordingly. Here, these ocean critters seem like they are going to ricochet at a specific angle only to throw a curveball and attack like a heat seeking missile. Because of these cheap enemy tactics, the player will need cheese the system, filling in small pieces at a time in order to hit the stage ending goal of 75%. However, the bigger the enclosure you make, the bigger the score.

Most girls have three different stages, each rewarding the player with a swimwear picture more revealing than the last. As the stage number increases, so does the challenge. Along the way, the player can capture some power-ups that result in higher scores, can increase movement speed, or even freeze all enemies for a short time. Skillful players can even defeat these sea enemies by enclosing them in part of the stage. Although there are over a dozen ladies available, replay value is high if you care about online leaderboard standings. The game rates the player on points collected and fastest completion times so there is something a little more to strive for if you care.

Pretty Girls Panic! is a one-trick pony that uses swimsuit anime babes as the main draw. As an action puzzle game, it is no better or worse than the dozen other games you played that are exactly like this. Just be warned if you streamed it like I originally did. Apparently a game like this goes against YouTube’s policy so my recording was taken down. However, just looking at a couple screenshots and you can get the idea of what is happening here.

Also available on Switch and PS5.

Also Try: Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire

Not To Be Confused With: Pretty Princess Party (Aksys Games – Switch)

Wait For It: Moderately Attractive Ladies Ping Pong

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.