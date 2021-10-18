Mix zombies and pinball with Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

by SquallSnake on October 18, 2021
Zombie Rollerz Pinball Heroes
Daedalic Entertainment and Zing Games announced Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes, the ultimate mashup of classic pinball, zombie defense with rogue-like elements, will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch this year.

Key Features:

  • Shoot, slam and smash your way through hordes of adorkable zombies in this fusion of pinball, point defense and zombie horde gameplay.
  • Select from 10 different heroes, each with their own special ability to shoot zombies in hilarious ways. Discover and unlock hundreds of helpful powers and items to boost your hero.
  • 11 epic boss fights await, requiring pinballing precision and careful ability management to be taken down!
  • Rogue-like elements: 4 worlds wait to be explored by you via the overworld map. Random generation ensures that no playthrough is the same. You must adapt at each and every turn if you want to rid all worlds of the rampaging zombie plague – pinball-style!
  • Better than ever! Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes is the new and improved continuation of the famous original game that fascinated millions on mobile devices already!
