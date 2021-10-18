Mix zombies and pinball with Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

Daedalic Entertainment and Zing Games announced Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes, the ultimate mashup of classic pinball, zombie defense with rogue-like elements, will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch this year.
Key Features:
- Shoot, slam and smash your way through hordes of adorkable zombies in this fusion of pinball, point defense and zombie horde gameplay.
- Select from 10 different heroes, each with their own special ability to shoot zombies in hilarious ways. Discover and unlock hundreds of helpful powers and items to boost your hero.
- 11 epic boss fights await, requiring pinballing precision and careful ability management to be taken down!
- Rogue-like elements: 4 worlds wait to be explored by you via the overworld map. Random generation ensures that no playthrough is the same. You must adapt at each and every turn if you want to rid all worlds of the rampaging zombie plague – pinball-style!
- Better than ever! Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes is the new and improved continuation of the famous original game that fascinated millions on mobile devices already!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Priest Simulator will debut in 2022, free episode available now
Priest Simulator, an uncompromising game that allows you to become an unusual priest, will debut in 2022 on PC. A free episode – Priest Simulator: Heavy Duty – is already available. The developers announced that the final game will offer, among others, [...]
Nuclear Blaze is a fire fighting action-adventure game from the creator of Dead Cells
Nuclear Blaze, the fire fighting action-adventure game from the creator of Dead Cells, is now available on Steam! Grab your favorite fire hose in this colorful platformer, clear your way through a mysterious facility and try to keep the blaze under [...]
Roguelite adventure The Last Stand Aftermath gets November release date – trailer here
The Last Stand: Aftermath is a roguelite adventure, which sees players taking control of a survivor thrust into a cataclysmic zombie apocalypse. In a unique twist, however, the survivor has been infected and must strike out to make the most of their final [...]
Comments