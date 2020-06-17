Metroidvania platformer Alwa’s Legacy is out now on Steam and GOG

by squallsnake on June 17, 2020
PC
10
0
Contents

Indie developer Elden Pixels has announced that Alwa’s Legacy, the successor to the critically acclaimed 8-bit inspired platformer Alwa’s Awakening, is available now on Steam & GOG for £13.99 / $17.99 / €14.99; with the Nintendo Switch version launch coming later this summer. 

You can read our review of Alwa’s Awakening on PS4 HERE.


Following the events of the first game, Zoe is about to embark on her quest home after saving the land of Alwa. However, upon awakening, she finds herself at the beginning of her adventure with the world feeling disparate yet familiar. In order to return home, she will need to help the inhabitants of this mysterious land and save it yet again from the mysterious curse it appears to be under. 

Using Zoe’s magic staff, players must negotiate the land of Alwa to solve perilous puzzles and fend off monsters. New items and a character upgrade system allows you to craft your individual playstyle, centred on an offensive, defensive or explorative skillset. Using magical upgrades, novel pathways can be found as you explore the non-linear interconnected world by summoning blocks to climb on, bubbles to bounce off of, and lightning bolts to attack with. Quick reflexes are needed to traverse challenging rooms while avoiding booby traps and pitfalls. Along this adventure, you will meet all manner of interesting characters, comb through dangerous dungeons, and uncover incredible secrets as you attempt to save the land from extinction. 

Alwa’s Legacy honours the past with its thoroughly contemporary take on the Metroidvania genre – full of puzzles to solve, dungeons to explore, magical items to acquire and ancient secrets to discover. Varnished with its 16-bit inspired visuals, mixing classical pixel art aesthetics with new visual flourishes such as a realistic lighting system and modern game design principles, Alwa’s Legacy offers a timeless play experience.

