Mega Cat’s ZPF shooter gets April 2026 release date

Mega Cat Studios announced that the surreal, future metal fantasy shoot-’em-up ZPF will launch digitally on April 16, 2026, for $9.99 on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

One of the most anticipated shooters of 2025, ZPF earned massive praise from critics and fans of the genre when it soared onto the Genesis and Mega Drive last year. Now, ZPF brings its surreal, high-intensity action to modern platforms, inviting even more players to dive into a fever dream of mind-melting visuals, endless layers of parallax, and relentless arcade gameplay.

Key Features:

Go head-to-head against hordes of screen-filling bosses

Test your skills with a rewarding scoring system that encourages bold play

Battle through 6+ levels of surreal sci-fi, horror, and fantasy landscapes

Master three unique characters, each with their own play style

Experience a high-energy chiptune soundtrack that amplifies the action

Developed by ZPF Team, ZPF is an explosively energetic shooter inspired by genre classics such as Lords of Thunder, Elemental Master, and Thunder Force III & IV, blending retro sensibilities with modern design to create the ultimate 16-bit shooter experience.