Mechanita (XSX) Review

Machanita, the latest low-cost precision platformer by EastAsiaSoft, is a simple one-hour challenge with a steampunk visual style. There is no replay value but like so many EastAsiaSoft titles, it is an easy way to boost your Gamerscore while offering some casual fun along the way.

This platformer isn’t anything special or anything you have not played a zillion times before. In fact, there is no story and the only objective is to reach the exit point which is a literal steampunk mini airship. There are two main actions, jump and shoot, but shoot is oddly mapped to the RB button when using “X” or even RT would have been much more comfortable. The main gimmick comes from using the corpses of your enemies as platforms to reach new heights so there is a slight environmental puzzle solving thing happen. However, there are no brain teasers here. Instead, everything remains reaction-based and casual throughout. There is no XP to gain, collectables to gather, or secrets to find.

Unfortunately, there is one issue that causes near constant frustration – the loose controls. For a game that requires some precision with its platformer, the heavy jumps and touchy movement will cause plenty of accidental deaths. Some jumps are also blind if the player moves with enough speed. However, there is no timer in which to compete or leaderboards to climb so there is no pressure to perform with haste. At the same time, several stages require patience due to platforms that move in set patterns, waiting for them to return to their origin point. This makes some stage design much more tediously than it needs to be. Eventually the stage design grows slightly more complex, like adding propeller enemies or turrets that shoot, but each stage might only take 30 seconds to clear with a difficulty that never exceeds difficult heights.

Since there is no replayability, this title’s value comes from its low cost, simple premise, and easy unmissable Gamerscore boost. The steampunk visual theme also goes to waste as it doesn’t merge with the gameplay in anyway. It is a simple “reach the goal” platformer with a casual moveset that anyone can play, some will mindlessly enjoy, but no one will want to play more than once.

Not As Good As: some other EastAsiaSoft five-dollar platformers

Better Than: HatUp

Wait For It: EastAsia’s upcoming 2025 line up (some bangers coming later this year)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.