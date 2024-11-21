Mayo Mayo is a Puyo Puyo clone releasing in 2025 – PC demo now

Mayo Mayo

Developer and publisher Exkee announce the upcoming release of Mayo Mayo, a challenging puzzle-arcade Match-4 game inspired by the legendary Puyo Puyo. Currently in development for PC via STEAM with a Q1 2025 release, Mayo Mayo is additionally scheduled to appear on mobile and on XBOX, PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch in the future. Fans of the genre can download a fully playable demo of Mayo Mayo via STEAM today!

Mayo Mayo combines strategy and agility in a wacky world where fast foods, sauces, and condiments collide. Players will need to master a variety of combos to unleash explosive chains, solve captivating puzzles, and break records across four different game modes:

Puzzle: Solve increasingly challenging levels!
Survival: Race against time in an endless run with various power-ups!
Multiplayer: Compete against up to three other players locally or online!
Training: Hone your skills and test your strategies.

Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or a newcomer curious to explore this genre, Mayo Mayo offers an experience that’s both accessible and full of depth. The playable demo now available offers a glimpse of the different modes: the first world of Puzzle mode with 20 levels, 5 minutes of Survival mode on easy difficulty, and multiplayer matches against easy AI.

KEY FEATURES:
-Master a variety of combos for explosive chains and powerful attacks in this puzzle Match-4.
-Discover 4 game modes designed for all types of players: Puzzle, Training, Survival and Multiplayer. Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or a newcomer looking to explore the game at your own pace, everyone will find their groove.
-Challenge your friends or players from around the world, either locally or online. Enjoy matches with up to 4 players at the same time.
-Personalize your profile and unlock a collection of both cute and wacky avatars.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

