Maximum Apocalypse: The Video Game demo now available

Pittsburgh-based publisher and developer Mega Cat Studios and indie game studio Rock Manor Games are thrilled to announce that the Steam Next Fest demo for Maximum Apocalypse: The Video Game is now live, offering players a chance to experience the tense survival action of this roguelike adventure, now available to wishlist on Steam.

To celebrate the demo’s launch, Rock Manor Games has released a new gameplay overview video featuring the game’s creator, Mike Gnade, along with Mega Cat Studios’ Associate Producer and Visual Identity Lead T.J. Tague, showcasing an exclusive hour-long gameplay session that dives deep into the development process and the challenges of adapting the hit tabletop game into an engaging digital experience.

The Maximum Apocalypse demo introduces players to the chaos of the zombie apocalypse through three action-packed missions, where players will need to use their wits and carefully manage the precious resources they gather to survive the armies of the undead. In this early taste of the game, players can take control of one of six unique survivors, each with their own set of skills and abilities, to navigate the dangerous, turn-based combat and ruthless survival mechanics. The demo also provides a sneak peek at the game’s hand-drawn art style, showcasing its striking art style and gritty apocalyptic world.



Key features:

Fresh Gameplay Every Session: Each mission brings new challenges and objectives, keeping the apocalypse exciting.

Unique Scenarios: Battle your way through diverse post-apocalyptic landscapes, each presenting a different struggle for survival.

Choose Your Survivor: Select from a roster of seasoned survivors, each with their own playstyle and strengths.

Explore, Equip, and Conquer: Scavenge the wasteland for resources, craft weapons, and fight off monstrous threats.

Single or Multiplayer: Brave the apocalypse solo or team up with friends locally or online!

A digital adaptation of Rock Manor Games’ hit 1-6 player board game, drawing heavily from its creator’s deep-rooted love for video games, Maximum Apocalypse: The Video Game invites you to navigate a post-apocalyptic world filled with perils such as zombies, mutants, and catastrophic environmental events. Stepping into the shoes of post-apocalyptic survivors, players must scavenge for supplies, overcome terrifying adversaries, and survive against all odds. Maximum Apocalypse provides fresh challenges and objectives for each session, ensuring a continually engaging adventure across a variety of post-apocalyptic scenarios.