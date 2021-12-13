Mastho is Together (Xbox One) Review with Stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 13, 2021
XBOX One
7
0
previous article
God of War Ragnarok (PS4/PS5) Preview
next article
Four player FPS co-op The Anarusis coming to GamePass Day 1 in January 2022
Mastho is Together
Contents
Item Reviewed

Mastho is Together (Xbox One) Review with Stream

Author
Positives

Very easy Achievements, only takes a few minutes to unlock them all
You play as a sugar free marshmallow, for some reason…
Minimalist design stands out – no UI and jumps right into gameplay

Negatives

40 levels but there is no incentive to see them all
Lacks replay value or any noteworthy gimmick
Visual presentation might be a little too plain

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

Another low cost, 2D platformer by EastAsiaSoft that features super easy Achievements.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Mastho is Together is another EastAsiaSoft and Ratalaika Games low cost downloadable 2D “get to the other side” platformer. Much like Castle of the Pixel Skulls, there isn’t much in terms of abilities; the player can jump and wall jump, there are extra to collect, or secrets to find. Although there isn’t much gameplay here, Achievement (or Trophy) hunters will definitely want to take note as it only takes a few minutes and minimal effort earn them all. In fact, I earned 11/12 Achievements in my 10 minute stream embedded below. The only reason I didn’t unlock the 12th one is because I wanted to save some for later.

For some reason, players assume the role of a marshmallow and spikey things are out to kill him.  There is no story so why a sugar-free marshmallow is anyone’s guess.  Level design is the star of the show here since there is no other gimmick available.  Each stage revolves around precision platforming and the challenge increases with each passing level. The design is minimalistic, as each of the single screened stages are composed of basic shapes, main marshmallow character included, with a pleasant but repeating soundtrack.  There is no HUD, restarts will be frequently but instant, and there isn’t even much of a main menu. Yup, this game gets straight to the point. Also, the control feels pretty good so each death is usually on the player… usually.

In addition to having a strange name, Mastho is Together is a plain precision platformer.  It is by no means bad, there just isn’t much happening here. Once you clear the first twelve stages and snag all 1000 Gamerscore, you probably won’t need to keep playing as there is no replay value or much variety. 

Also available on Playstation consoles and Switch.

Not As Narrative Based As: Thomas Was Alone

Don’t Forget About: Crazy Gravity  

Not Quite As Entertaining As: Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX One
EastAsiaSoftFeaturedPlatformerReviewXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mastho is Together (Xbox One) Review with Stream
4.0
7
 
Mini Madness (Xbox One) Review with stream
2.0
 
Castle of the Pixel Skulls (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.5
Platforms
 
Retired Mens Nude Beach Volleyball League
MyGamer Visual Cast – Retired Men’s Nude Beach Volleyball League (PC)
 
Cave Storys Secret Santa
Cave Story’s Secret Santa is currently free on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store
 
gta feart 1
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition (PC) Review
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
MyGamer Visual Cast – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered (PC) – quick play
 
White Shadows
Cinematic puzzle platformer White Shadows now available
View All
Latest News
      
 
Anacrusis

Four player FPS co-op The Anarusis coming to GamePass Day 1 in January 2022

by SquallSnake on December 13, 2021
The Stray Bombay team and their sci-fi four-player, cooperative first-person shooter, The Anacrusis, is set to release January 13, 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S as an Early Access / Game Preview title. Not only will The Anacrusis launch [...]
11
 
Dragonborne DX

Dragonborne DX getting a physical Gameboy Color release

by SquallSnake on December 10, 2021
Incube8 Games will be publishing Dragonborne DX, developed by Spacebot Interactive, on a physical cartridge for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. The original Dragonborne gave you the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris, in search of your [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums