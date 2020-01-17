LUNA The Shadow Dust PC trailer

The moon has gone dark, leaving an enchanted world draped in shadow. Join a young boy on a quest to recover lost memories, restore the light, and reveal the dark secret that lies beyond the ancient tower at the edge of the world. Learn more here.
Features:
- Traditional frame-by-frame character animation: 12 frames per second, 3 layers per frame. Over 250 animations and 20 minutes of cinematics. A nostalgic and time-consuming process that earned LUNA an honorable mention in the IGF’s Excellence in Visual Art category 2020.
- Single-player mode with dual-character control: Coordinate between the boy and his mysterious companion — two playable characters drawn together through an inseparable bond.
- Think outside of the box: Spark your imagination with a wide variety of puzzles presented in gorgeous hand-drawn environments. Each puzzle is standalone, requiring no pixel hunts or backtracking.
- A moving story without words: LUNA’s enchanted world comes to life through a series of beautifully hand-animated cinematics and an immersive original soundtrack.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Twin-Stick bullet hell Project AETHER announcement trailer here
Project AETHER is a twin-stick Bullet Hell shooter inspired by classic giant-mech anime and game series, and wears those inspirations on its sleeve. Fans of Zone of the Enders and Neon Genesis Evangelion are going to have loads of fun with this one, as [...]
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon
Badland Publishing announced the imminent launch of Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge, an irresistible fusion of platformer, action shooter and adventure, with touches of RPG, developed entirely in Spain by Barcelona-based Last Chicken Games. From [...]
Drawkanoid is a new take on the classic brick breaker
A beautiful, innovative twist on brick breaking with lightning fast action, colourful explosions and ludicrous power-ups, Drawkanoid goes live on Steam next week. From Capetonian developer QCF Design, Drawkanoid reinvigorates the classic Arkanoid spirit [...]
Comments