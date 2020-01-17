LUNA The Shadow Dust PC trailer

by squallsnake on January 17, 2020
PC
6
0
previous article
LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Gameplay Trailer
next article
Drawkanoid is a new take on the classic brick breaker
Contents

The moon has gone dark, leaving an enchanted world draped in shadow. Join a young boy on a quest to recover lost memories, restore the light, and reveal the dark secret that lies beyond the ancient tower at the edge of the world. Learn more here.
Features:

  • Traditional frame-by-frame character animation: 12 frames per second, 3 layers per frame. Over 250 animations and 20 minutes of cinematics. A nostalgic and time-consuming process that earned LUNA an honorable mention in the IGF’s Excellence in Visual Art category 2020.
  • Single-player mode with dual-character control: Coordinate between the boy and his mysterious companion — two playable characters drawn together through an inseparable bond.
  • Think outside of the box: Spark your imagination with a wide variety of puzzles presented in gorgeous hand-drawn environments. Each puzzle is standalone, requiring no pixel hunts or backtracking.
  • A moving story without words: LUNA’s enchanted world comes to life through a series of beautifully hand-animated cinematics and an immersive original soundtrack.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
Application SystemsLuna The Shadow DustNewsPC
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Pit: Infinity (PC) Review
3.0
10
 
Super Crush K.O. (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Switch) Review
5.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Twin-Stick bullet hell Project AETHER announcement trailer here
 
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon
 
Drawkanoid is a new take on the classic brick breaker
 
LUNA The Shadow Dust PC trailer
 
Giraffe & Annika PC release date and trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

Twin-Stick bullet hell Project AETHER announcement trailer here

by squallsnake on January 17, 2020
Project AETHER is a twin-stick Bullet Hell shooter inspired by classic giant-mech anime and game series, and wears those inspirations on its sleeve. Fans of Zone of the Enders and Neon Genesis Evangelion are going to have loads of fun with this one, as [...]
9
 

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon

by squallsnake on January 17, 2020
Badland Publishing announced the imminent launch of Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge, an irresistible fusion of platformer, action shooter and adventure, with touches of RPG, developed entirely in Spain by Barcelona-based Last Chicken Games. From [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums