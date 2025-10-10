Legend of Steel Empire (PS4) Review

Legend of Steel Empire originally released on Switch in early 2024 but Steel Empire has been ported to many system including 3DS , GBA, PC , the Sega Genesis (the original version), and was even re-bundled with Over Horizon and with Steel Empire Chronicles. So there might be a chance you own this game in one form or another but now the Legend of Steel Empire version is available on PS4 even though it is the same game.

If you have not played this horizontal shooter in any of its forms, everything said in my Switch article (link above) remains the same here so there is no point in repeating.

In short, Steel Empire is still a fun shooter despite being from 1992 but this Legend version doesn’t exactly live up to its name. Sure, it looks and plays better than ever (with Trophy support here on Playstation), but it is unfortunately not the ultimate edition long time fans deserve. The lack of extras is disappointing. For example, where are the instruction manual scans, box art, development documents, interviews with the developers… nothing extra is here, it is just the game. Again, which is fine, but with so many re-releases of this title, it is baffling that an all-inclusive version wasn’t created. It would have been cool if all iterations were also playable so the player can play the differences. And for some reason, the audio slider in the menu options doesn’t seem to be working.

Even with the lack of extras, this steampunk shooter still holds up despite being over 30 years old. This is mostly due to the thoughtful and engaging gameplay. Instead of simply shooting right with the screen, the playable craft can shoot in either direction. Plus, slowly increasing the ship’s power is satisfying, the power-ups are fun, the setting is memorable, and gameplay remains smooth. Above all that, you know why I like Steel Empire? Because it is beatable. Even if you have poor shooter skills, I think almost anyone can beat this game at least on the easiest setting which just feels good. Harder difficulties and challenges are there if players want to earn all the Trophies too.

The bosses are big, but they are repeated, which is perhaps the biggest misstep. Still, it is a fun way to burn 45 minutes.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.