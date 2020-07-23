Is this is the best box art on GBA?

WarioWare Twisted on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance is not only a great game, it has a super unique box. The thickness of the box is about double that of a normal GBA game but the front features a hologram sticker that actually demonstrates gameplay! This is very creative design and even carries an extra cost to manufacture.
In this brief video below, I wanted to highlight this exceptional Nintendo product.
What do you think? Are there other GBA games that have unique, noteworthy box art? Is this WarioWare Twisted box no big deal? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter.
By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com
Twitter: @ZackGaz
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Do all games work with the GBA Micro?
Released very late in the lifespan of the Gameboy Advance era, the Gameboy Advance Micro is highly collectable and fetches a large price on second-hand markets these days. Composed of a teeny tiny horizontal form factor, the screen is significantly [...]
Gamer’s Gullet: Wendy’s Breakfast Review
Wendy’s, probably best known for their Frosty dessert treats and heart attack inducing baconators, is coming after McDonald’s, BK, and Taco Bell with their new line-up of breakfast items. Although the breakfast sammies available are in-line with the rest [...]
Why Are These N64 Controllers Special? (UPDATED)
(*This article has been updated. See the end as I found the little note that originally came bundled with the gold controller.) After doing some closet cleaning, I stumbled upon a forgotten box of N64 stuff. Inside were some 3rd party memory cards, a [...]
Comments