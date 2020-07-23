Is this is the best box art on GBA?

by squallsnake on July 23, 2020
Contents

WarioWare Twisted on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance is not only a great game, it has a super unique box. The thickness of the box is about double that of a normal GBA game but the front features a hologram sticker that actually demonstrates gameplay! This is very creative design and even carries an extra cost to manufacture.

In this brief video below, I wanted to highlight this exceptional Nintendo product.

What do you think? Are there other GBA games that have unique, noteworthy box art? Is this WarioWare Twisted box no big deal? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

