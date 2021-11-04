Is this is dumbest gaming accessory of all time? GBA Roll Cage (Mad Catz)

by SquallSnake on November 4, 2021
GBA Roll Cage Mad Catz banner
Contents

The GBA Roll Cage accessory by Mad Catz is probably the stupidest gaming accessory of all time. Looking like braces for your teeth, this thing is supposed to protect your GBA if you accidentally drop it. Thing is, the added weight and size makes it way more difficult to hold the system, which means you’ll probably drop it more using it.

WTF is this thing? Why was it made?

This is just a simple video to quickly demonstrate what this thing is.

