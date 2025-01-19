Indie platformer Popotinho’s Adventures coming to consoles

Guide Popotinho safely back to his home as you run, hop and double-jump your way through side-scrolling platformer stages inspired by genre classics. Collect fruit to earn extra lives, grab hearts to replenish health and more as you traverse 50 tricky landscapes, from grasslands and forests to the dark of falling night.

Use springboards to reach new heights and touch flagpoles to set checkpoints along the way. Avoid spike traps and hop on enemies’ heads to keep Popotinho safe. Can you reunite him with his parents and restore happiness to Popotinho’s holiday?