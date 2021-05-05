Incredible Mandy now available on PS4

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Incredible Mandy has now made its debut on the PlayStation 4 and is also playable on the PlayStation 5. Throughout Incredible Mandy, you will explore the memories of a brother and sister that are buried deep within their dreams; every dream represents an untold secret. Mandy looks for lost memories, challenging and seeking to overcome her fears. She guides her brother in a fantastical tale following a tragic accident that affected both siblings.

Having lost his right hand in the accident, the brother’s new hand can summon the Excalibur of Light, symbolizing positive power. Players will tackle obstacles, unlock puzzles, defeat huge enemies and collect forgotten memories, all within scenes and settings that incorporate a broad range of styles.



Experience a fantastic adventure across vast landscapes. From mountain peaks to deep canyons, from seashores to hidden corridors, search for clues and solve innovative puzzles; use the sword in your hand and the wisdom of your mind to challenge overwhelming foes. The enemies that appear in the game embody the fear from the hearts of the brother and sister.



Can you pierce through the mist of dreams and discover the unexpected truth?



Incredible Mandy is now available on PlayStation 4 for $14.99 MSRP.

