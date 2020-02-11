Improve your math skills with MathLand coming to Switch soon

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

MathLand, the isometric action mathematical quest for kids, will be released on Nintendo Switch on February 24.

In MathLand you’ll play as Ray the pirate, who’ll plow through the oceans in his quest to find the gems that will restore the natural order of things.

MathLand features 25 levels with hundreds of different problems involving additions, subtractions, multiplications and divisions.