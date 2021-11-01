How to play GBA multiplayer using only one cartridge – Single Pak Link

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 1, 2021
5
0
previous article
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
next article
Marble Madness-inspired Super Sami Roll coming to console soon
link banner
Contents

Select Gameboy Advance games had the ability to play multiplayer games using only one game pak (cartridge). Also referred to as the “multi-boot” function, these single pak linkable games often played like a demo of the main game. However, some had full blown multiplayer options that were quite fun.

This video demonstrations how to link up multiple GBA systems using link cables and only one cartridge. Keep in mind, Gameboy MICRO systems required a special adapter/cable to play multiplayer games of any kind.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGameboy AdvanceNintendo
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
9.0
4
 
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (PS4) Review with stream
6.0
 
Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream
3.0
Platforms
 
UnMetal
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
 
World War II Underground 01 press material
World War II: Underground is a newly announced stealth action game
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
 
g feat
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 
Super Sami Roll

Marble Madness-inspired Super Sami Roll coming to console soon

by SquallSnake on November 1, 2021
X PLUS and Sonzai Games are thrilled to announce that Super Sami Roll will be getting console ports on November 4 – including PS5 and Nintendo Switch! You can check out our review of the original PC release here. The Nintendo Switch port will run at 60 [...]
6
 
Free Xbox Gold Games Nov 2021

These are the free Xbox games for November 2021

by SquallSnake on October 29, 2021
Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold members in November 2021. –Moving Out ($24.99): Available November 1 to 30–Kingdom Two Crowns ($19.99): Available November 16 to December 15–Rocket Knight ($14.99): [...]
16
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums