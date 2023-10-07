Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic now available on PC

Embark on a mystical journey through time as you unveil the secrets of myths and magic in Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic. We are thrilled to announce the release of this enchanting sequel, available now on Steam and GOG for just €12.49/£10.89/$12.99!

The eagerly awaited sequel to the hit “Hidden Through Time,” this new installment promises to whisk players away on a captivating odyssey that transcends time and cultures, weaving together myths and magical landscapes into a mesmerizing puzzle experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned Hidden Object enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic offers an unparalleled experience of exploration and discovery that will captivate players of all ages.

The adventure doesn’t stop here! Stay tuned for the upcoming release of Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic on consoles and mobile platforms, so you can continue your quest for hidden treasures on your preferred device.

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic builds upon the beloved and critically acclaimed gameplay of its predecessor, delivering an immersive experience that blends history, mythology, and puzzles. Dive into meticulously crafted scenes from different eras, each brimming with hidden objects, cryptic clues, and enchanting surprises.

Key Features:

Looking for Mythical Adventures? Explore a variety of unique and legendary settings from across time, including the inspiring architecture of Ancient Greece, the desert sands of 1001 Arabian Nights, and many more fantastic locales.

Show off Your Architectural Design Abilities: With the new and improved Architect Mode, players can unleash their creativity by designing and customizing characters, terrain and scenes, creating their own maps and adding a personal touch to an already immersive experience.

Share Your World With Friends: Showcase your creativity and challenge friends by sharing your custom scenes and puzzles, creating a thriving community of puzzle enthusiasts.

Myths Untold: Immerse yourself in captivating storytelling as you progress through the campaign, uncovering hidden tales and legends along the way.