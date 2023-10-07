Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic now available on PC

News PC
0 25 Views
Hidden Through Time 2 Myths

Embark on a mystical journey through time as you unveil the secrets of myths and magic in Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic. We are thrilled to announce the release of this enchanting sequel, available now on Steam and GOG for just €12.49/£10.89/$12.99! 

The eagerly awaited sequel to the hit “Hidden Through Time,” this new installment promises to whisk players away on a captivating odyssey that transcends time and cultures, weaving together myths and magical landscapes into a mesmerizing puzzle experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned Hidden Object enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic offers an unparalleled experience of exploration and discovery that will captivate players of all ages.

The adventure doesn’t stop here! Stay tuned for the upcoming release of Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic on consoles and mobile platforms, so you can continue your quest for hidden treasures on your preferred device.

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic builds upon the beloved and critically acclaimed gameplay of its predecessor, delivering an immersive experience that blends history, mythology, and puzzles. Dive into meticulously crafted scenes from different eras, each brimming with hidden objects, cryptic clues, and enchanting surprises.

Key Features:

Looking for Mythical Adventures? Explore a variety of unique and legendary settings from across time, including the inspiring architecture of Ancient Greece, the desert sands of 1001 Arabian Nights, and many more fantastic locales.

Show off Your Architectural Design Abilities: With the new and improved Architect Mode, players can unleash their creativity by designing and customizing characters, terrain and scenes, creating their own maps and adding a personal touch to an already immersive experience.

Share Your World With Friends: Showcase your creativity and challenge friends by sharing your custom scenes and puzzles, creating a thriving community of puzzle enthusiasts.

Myths Untold: Immerse yourself in captivating storytelling as you progress through the campaign, uncovering hidden tales and legends along the way.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Shiren the Wanderer The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island 1

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island coming to Switch Feb 2024

Oct 7, 2023 18 Views
RedRaptor

Retro vertical shooter RedRaptor coming to consoles

Oct 7, 2023 20 Views
Nacon REVOLUTION 5 PRO

NACON set to launch Revolution 5 Pro Playstation controller

Oct 7, 2023 30 Views
Savant - Ascent Remix Review | MyGamer

Savant – Ascent Remix (PC) Review

Oct 4, 2023 36 Views

No comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

Mugen Souls Z

Mugen Souls Z (Switch) Review

Oct 7, 2023- No Comments on Mugen Souls Z (Switch) Review

Mugen Souls was released on the Playstation 3 over a decade ago.  Its direct sequel was released just over…

Sentry City

Sentry City (Switch) Review

12 Views
Project Blue

Project Blue (XSX) Review with stream

26 Views
3236
Read More

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.