Here are the free Xbox games for January 2020

For the month of January, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive four new free games – two on Xbox One and two on Xbox 360 – as part of the Games with Gold program.
On Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold members can download Styx: Shards of Darkness ($19.99) for free during the month of January. Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) ($14.99) will be available as a free download from January 16th to February 15th.
On Xbox 360, starting January 1st, TEKKEN 6 ($14.99) will be free for Xbox Live Gold members through January 15th. Then on January 16th, Xbox Live Gold Members can download LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy ($14.99) for free through January 31st.