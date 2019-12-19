Here are the free Xbox games for January 2020

by squallsnake on December 19, 2019
For the month of January, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive four new free games – two on Xbox One and two on Xbox 360 – as part of the Games with Gold program.

On Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold members can download Styx: Shards of Darkness ($19.99) for free during the month of January. Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) ($14.99) will be available as a free download from January 16th to February 15th.

On Xbox 360, starting January 1st, TEKKEN 6 ($14.99) will be free for Xbox Live Gold members through January 15th. Then on January 16th, Xbox Live Gold Members can download LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy ($14.99) for free through January 31st.

