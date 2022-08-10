Hell Pie (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 10, 2022
XBOX One
0
previous article
Timothy and the Tower of Mu now available on Steam - free demo
Hell Pie
Contents
Item Reviewed

Hell Pie (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

The grapple hook mechanic is a blast especially after it has been upgraded
Crude and gross humor can be pretty funny if you are into that sort of thing
Dying doesn’t really set the player back in any major way

Negatives

Takes about an hour to get going
Sometimes there are too many things to collect so it is easy to get distracted and turned around; map feature isn’t detailed
Camera can be a little wonky in tight spaces and during some platforming

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

A crude and demonic collect-a-thon that feels like a modern, demonic N64 game only with a cool grapple hook ability.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Taking control of a neglected demon from hell, Satan tasks you with collecting the right ingredients so you can make him a special pie for his birthday.  The only thing more outlandish than the plot is the actual gross, demonic humor that is constantly thrown at the player.

Hell Pie feels a bit like N64’s Banjo Kazooie as it is a collect-a-thon spread throughout numerous, large-spaced environments and hub worlds… only with blood, guts, and other bodily fluids everywhere. Each area is more different than the last so there is no shortage of environmental variety… and grossness. 

There are tons of things to collect. While common color gems are everywhere some items, like ripping horns off sheep or collecting upgrading cans, grant the player with additional abilities. Although stages can be rather large, they are mostly straightforward which is good since the map isn’t very detailed. Nate can also take a few hits before dying and death isn’t a major setback; you just respawn at that checkpoint you activated a minute ago. There are plenty of things to unlock in the skill tree and in the outfit store so the player is rewarded for going through the effort of collecting everything.   

The gimmick behind Hell Pie is the grapple hook mechanic.  I have been saying this for years but almost any game is instantly more fun if double jumps or a grapple hook is involved. Hell Pie actually has both and then some.  Once upgraded, the player can swing his cherub angel like Spider-Man across a stage without needing buildings in which to swing. The swing anywhere mechanic is awesome and really makes this game what is it. Simply just jumping and swinging through stages is where the most fun is. The game just gives you things to collect along the way.  In time, the player earns the ability to swing multiple times in a row, combined with a double jump and air dash. The chained cherub is also your weapon, swinging it against enemies like Kratos’ blades of chaos.  

Hell Pie knows what it is and leans into it hard.  If you aren’t being exposed to gross blood splatters, then expect see a lot of crotch, fart, and poo jokes.  It never lets up and sometimes can be a bit much but props must be given for fully embracing the crudeness of the presentation from start to finish.

Looking beyond the revolting humor, Hell Pie is actually a refreshing call back to the 64-bit era. The stage design gives the player an excuse to search every corner for collectables and getting there is fun thanks to the fluid movement system. I fear Hell Pie will not get the full recognition that it deserves because it might look like another “me too” platformer upon quick glance but has enough original material and fun gameplay to recommend a purchase.

Also Try: the Psychonauts games

Don’t Forget About: Pumpkin Jack   

Wait For It: Banjo Threeie

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedReviewXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Hell Pie (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Power Wash Simulator (Xbox Series X) Review
5.0
 
Arsonist Heaven (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Timothy and the Tower of Mu
Timothy and the Tower of Mu now available on Steam – free demo
 
Crystal Project
MyGamer Visual Cast – Crystal Project (PC)
 
Space Tail
2.5D adventure platfomer Space Tail getting free prologue on Steam
 
Power Wash Simulator Review
Power Wash Simulator (Xbox Series X) Review
 
R 38
FIFA – Issues that need Addressing
View All
Latest News
      
 
Timothy and the Tower of Mu

Timothy and the Tower of Mu now available on Steam – free demo

by SquallSnake on August 9, 2022
Indie game publishers PLAYISM has announced that the hardcore 2D action-platformer Timothy and the Tower of Mu is out today on Steam. Timothy and the Tower of Mu takes you on a journey where you traverse over 5 biomes, each with their own challenge. Fight [...]
11
 
Space Tail

2.5D adventure platfomer Space Tail getting free prologue on Steam

by SquallSnake on August 8, 2022
“Lost in The Sands” is the title of the free prologue to the puzzle adventure platformer – “Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home”. You will travel through space with Bea on August 12th. Space Tail is an amazing 2,5-D [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums