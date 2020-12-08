Heavy Metal Machines is a Vehicular MOBA with cross-platform play and won’t require PS+

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Hoplon Infotainment is thrilled to announce that Heavy Metal Machines will be coming to consoles next year.

After a successful launch on PC, Hoplon Infotainment will be inviting console players to get behind the wheel in the Free-to-Play Multiplayer Online Vehicular Combat game Heavy Metal Machines early next year. The game will be available to play on PS4 and Xbox One, and compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players will be able team up with friends on any platform through cross-platform multiplayer and battle each other in post-apocalyptic arenas controlling a growing selection of vehicles and weapons.

“We’re very excited to bring Heavy Metal Machines to consoles. We’re looking forward to seeing console players join the fray and have people play with friends, no matter what platform they are on.” says Rodrigo Campos, CEO of Hoplon Entertainment.

While Heavy Metal Machines will be Free-to-Play on consoles, PS+ and GamePass users will see some additional benefits in the form of exclusive items on their accounts. Of course, items do not affect gameplay, ranging from emotes and sprays, awesome visual effects and unique skins/models. . In addition, users will be able to unlock free items by leveling up a Metal Pass, or by buying more items in the store with Fame, the currency you earn by just playing.

On PlayStation, all players will have access to the game, requiring no PlayStation Plus subscription

Heavy Metal Machines is tactical and super fast-paced! Two teams of four players battle in challenging arenas for a bomb to deliver to the opponent’s base. Create your best team composition from 17 characters with unique features and weapons. Stay tuned as many more characters, arenas and game modes are coming!