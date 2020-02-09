GTFO releases ‘behind the scenes’ documentary

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

10 Chambers Collective released a short documentary about the making of GTFO – the studio’s first game – featuring interviews with the developers and previously unseen gameplay footage. We get to see the evolution of GTFO, from the first rough sketches of the enemy designs to how it has grown over its three years of development. For example, they’ve put a lot of emphasize on dialogue, hiring Adam Gascoine as writer – known for The Last of Us and DOOM – and contracted experienced actors to keep the voice acting at the highest level.

“You’re almost always running out of ammunition. You’re almost always running out of health.”, says Simon Viklund, member of 10 Chambers Collective, in the documentary, highlighting the game’s focus on stealth and strategy rather than running and gunning. “If you want to survive you have to use all your tools and instincts to detect a combat situation before it happens, prepare for it, and control the action.”

New information on GTFO is also disclosed, such that the story will not unfold via the traditional story campaign mode, but will evolve through free continuous updates of the game. In the documentary, two types of environments are shown – mentioning that it’s inspired by Ridley Scott’s work, such as the first Alien movie – but that more will be added in these updates.

“The sort of style of the environments are purposely picked to start off in something that registers as natural and normal.”, says Ulf Andersson, Creative Director for GTFO and Founder of 10 Chambers Collective. “And then, as players progress through the game, this will of course change and become… I guess, weirder and weirder.”

The team also emphasizes – which they’ve done since they started communicating GTFO – that it’s a game aimed at the hardcore gaming audience; those who are willing to truly play cooperatively to face the challenges down in the Complex.

“It is very challenging. It is something that will put a different strain on your team than other games, but if you’re up for the challenge – this is something for you.”, says Ulf Andersson.